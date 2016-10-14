Football: Cannon Falls can't hold off K-M

Hayden Strain's six-yard touchdown run with 10 minutes, 11 seconds left in the first half stood until Noah Ryan's one-yard plunge tied the game. The KoMets converted the two-point conversion to take an 8-6 lead with 11:02 to play. And with the Bombers unable to sustain second-half drives, according to head coach Josh Hofstedt, Ryan's three-yard touchdown with 1:09 sealed the deal for K-M.

Strain had 49 yards on nine carries, with Mason Hofstedt adding 69 yards on 18 rushes. Chase Reber was 3 for 17 for 52 yards and an interception for Cannon Falls. Gavin Gates caught two passes for 40 yards. Hofstedt and Carson Chytacek each had 10 tackles, and Strain had seven tackles and two sacks.

On Wednesday, La Crescent (0-7, 0-6 Red) will host the Bombers (3-4, 3-3). Byron beat the Lancers, 36-8, in Week 7.