Football: Triton wraps up Pine Island

Levi Smith had two first-half touchdowns, and finished with 75 yards on 11 carries for the Cobras, who were led on the ground by Brady Essig, who had 118 yards on seven carries. Essig also did some damage through the air, hitting just 3 of 10 passes, but one was a first-quarter completion to Drew Kelly that ended in a 48-yard touchdown.

Drew Kelly and Anthony Avery scrored second-half touchdowns for Triton.

Brady Braaten, who had 118 yards on 18 carries, scored the Panthers' lone touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Keegan Majerus ended up 8 of 21 for 60 yards in the loss, with Joe Bauer catching three balls for 21 yards.

Pine Island (3-4, 2-4 White) hosts Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Wednesday for a Week 8 game that will have section seeding implications for both teams. Z-M lost 32-14 to St. Charles on Friday.