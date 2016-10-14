Football: Randolph blasts Lyle-Pacelli
Grant Otte broke a record, and Randolph broke Lyle-Pacelli on Friday as the Rockets soared to a 54-0 Distric 9-South East victory.
Justin Wille's 18-yard touchdown run opened the scoring in the first quarter, followed by Joey Werner's four-yard scamper. Andrew Wenstrom then got in on the act with a 33-yard connection with Otte, who broke the school's single-season receiving mark with 44 receptions, topping Hunter Ehler's 43 from 2014.
Werner scored again in the second, putting Randolph up 29-0. Wenstrom had two more scoring throws in the second, one Carsyn Gunderson and one to Otte for a 42-0 lead at the break.
Wille and Trent Egland scored in the third and fourth, respectively.
Randolph (2-5) has a long bus ride coming up on Wednesday as the Rockets will face LeRoy-Ostrander on the road in Week 8.