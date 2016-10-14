Football: Randolph blasts Lyle-Pacelli

Werner scored again in the second, putting Randolph up 29-0. Wenstrom had two more scoring throws in the second, one Carsyn Gunderson and one to Otte for a 42-0 lead at the break.

Wille and Trent Egland scored in the third and fourth, respectively.

Randolph (2-5) has a long bus ride coming up on Wednesday as the Rockets will face LeRoy-Ostrander on the road in Week 8.