Football: Stewartville cages Lake City

But that was as close as Lake City would get as Stewartville pulled away for a 52-14 Southeast Red District victory on Friday.

Nick Thiel caught three touchdown passes from Andrew Quandt, including the 19-yard game-opening score with 7 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first quarter. Kaleb Hamlin scored on a four-yard run at 2:19 as Stewartville took a 14-6 lead after the first.

Thiel and Hamline scored again in the second, and Adam Koenigs hit a 31-yard field goal to send Stewartville into the break up 31-6.

In the third, Thiel and Quandt connected for an 81-yard strike, followed by Lake City's final answer on Mitch Marien's 20-yard run.

Carter Sveen had a third-quarter score for Stewartville, and Derek Woltman a fourth-quarter touchdown run to close the scoring.

Stewartville finished with 550 yards of offense, including Quandt's 19-for-25 showing for 324 yards and four touchdowns. Thiel caught nine balls for 199 yards, and Hamlin ran 27 times for 165 yards.

Marien (11-55) and Schurhammer (10-52) were Lake City's top ground gainers, making up most of the team's 209 yards of offense. Marc Kjos hit 5 of 11 passes for 82 yards and one interception. Trent Meyer caught two passes for 48 yards in the loss.

Lake City (1-6, 1-5 Red) heads to Kasson-Mantorville (5-2, 4-2) for Week 8. The KoMets beat Cannon Falls, 15-6, on Friday.