Volleyball: Randolph raises $16K, beats G-E

On the court, Alyssa Whitson (7 aces) and Grace Taylor (6) dominated the service line, Whitson pounded 17 kills and Grace Taylor handed out 13 assists.

Off the court, the fundraiser organized by teacher Kate Esser brought in a huge amount for the Side Out Breast Cancer Research Organization.

Randolph (5-14) will hope to carry some momentum into its season finale in Winona against Hope Lutheran.