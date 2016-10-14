Volleyball: Pine Island keeps it going against Goodhue

Eliza Warneke led Pine Island with 14 kills, and Avri Kundert added 11. Nicole Fall had all 40 assists for the Panthers to go with 18 digs. Warneke had 17 digs, and Kundert had 14. Warneke also had five blocks and three aces.

Sydney Lodermeier was the bulk of the Wildcats's offense, coming up with 16 kills. Mariah Tipcke had 36 assists, and Megan Ryan had four aces.

Pine Island (9-14) hosts Stewartville to close the regular season on Tuesday, while Goodhue (10-16) hosts Zumbrota-Mazeppa.