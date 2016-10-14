Girls Tennis: Cannon Falls, Lake City both have shot at state
Cannon Falls and Lake City will each have a chance to send a couple of girls to the state tennis tournament next week. Bombers Dekainie Otto and Taylor Jackson, and Tigers Kasi Cronin and Ashley Thieren will all play in the Section 1A doubles semifinals on Tuesday, and both parings will be facing teams from Rochester Lourdes.
Otto and Jackson, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, cruised to a first-round win of 6-2, 6-1 over Stewartville. In the quarterfinals, the Cannon Falls girls beat the Lake City team of Emma Brunkow and Renae Harvey 7-5, 6-4. Up next is the No. 2 seeded Eagles pairing of Ellen Gorman and Sydney Allison.
Cronin and Thieren, unseeded to begin the tournament, blanked St. Croix Lutheran in the first round, then took out fourth-seeded Bombers Molly Rolfes and Bethany Nelson. Top-seeded Claire Palen and Natalie Allison stand in the way to a trip to the finals.