Otto and Jackson, the No. 3 seed in the tournament, cruised to a first-round win of 6-2, 6-1 over Stewartville. In the quarterfinals, the Cannon Falls girls beat the Lake City team of Emma Brunkow and Renae Harvey 7-5, 6-4. Up next is the No. 2 seeded Eagles pairing of Ellen Gorman and Sydney Allison.

Cronin and Thieren, unseeded to begin the tournament, blanked St. Croix Lutheran in the first round, then took out fourth-seeded Bombers Molly Rolfes and Bethany Nelson. Top-seeded Claire Palen and Natalie Allison stand in the way to a trip to the finals.