Girls Soccer: Lake City bows out of 1A playoffs

Arie Delzer and Klara Sodersted led the way for the KoMets, with both players tallying three goals and an assist. Gabby Suhr also supplied a goal for K-M, which faces off with fifth-seeded La Crescent on Thursday.

Lake City goalkeeper Isabel Dwelle came up with 14 saves in the loss.

The Tigers end the 2016 season at 1-13-1.