Girls Soccer: Lake City bows out of 1A playoffs
Thirteenth-seeded Lake City saw its season came to a halt on Tuesday in the first round of the Section 1A tournament following a 7-0 loss to fourth-seeded Kasson-Mantorville.
Arie Delzer and Klara Sodersted led the way for the KoMets, with both players tallying three goals and an assist. Gabby Suhr also supplied a goal for K-M, which faces off with fifth-seeded La Crescent on Thursday.
Lake City goalkeeper Isabel Dwelle came up with 14 saves in the loss.
The Tigers end the 2016 season at 1-13-1.