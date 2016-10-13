Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Girls Soccer: Lake City bows out of 1A playoffs

    By resports Today at 4:18 p.m.

    Thirteenth-seeded Lake City saw its season came to a halt on Tuesday in the first round of the Section 1A tournament following a 7-0 loss to fourth-seeded Kasson-Mantorville.

    Arie Delzer and Klara Sodersted led the way for the KoMets, with both players tallying three goals and an assist. Gabby Suhr also supplied a goal for K-M, which faces off with fifth-seeded La Crescent on Thursday.

    Lake City goalkeeper Isabel Dwelle came up with 14 saves in the loss.

    The Tigers end the 2016 season at 1-13-1.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolgirls soccerLake City Tigers
    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement
    randomness