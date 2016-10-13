Boys Soccer: PIZM advances after shutting out La Crescent
Thanks to a goal in the 65th minute by Cole VanHouten and Max Smothers' sixth shutout of the season, eighth-seeded Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa advanced in the Section 1A playoffs after a 1-0 victory against ninth-seeded La Crescent on Tuesday.
VanHouten's game-winning goal came thanks to an assist from Derek Rucker. The Wildcats put up 11 shots on net, including five from VanHouten and three from Brandon DePestel. Smother came up with six saves in the victory.
On Tuesday, PIZM will try to pull an upset against top-seeded Austin, which beat Caledonia 12-0 on Tuesday.