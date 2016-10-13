Search
    Volleyball: Cannon Falls downs Goodhue

    By resports Today at 3:18 p.m.

    Goodhue made a late push on Tuesday against Cannon Falls, but the Bombers closed out the match with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-23) win.

    Sydney Lodermeier's seven kills led the Wildcats, as did Mariah Tipcke's 26 assists.

    No individual statistics were available for Cannon Falls.

    Goodhue (10-15) visits Pine Island on Thursday with a home match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa closing the regular season on Tuesday. Cannon Falls (11-15) hosts Z-M on Thursday with a trip to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
