Volleyball: Cannon Falls downs Goodhue
Goodhue made a late push on Tuesday against Cannon Falls, but the Bombers closed out the match with a 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-23) win.
Sydney Lodermeier's seven kills led the Wildcats, as did Mariah Tipcke's 26 assists.
No individual statistics were available for Cannon Falls.
Goodhue (10-15) visits Pine Island on Thursday with a home match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa closing the regular season on Tuesday. Cannon Falls (11-15) hosts Z-M on Thursday with a trip to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.