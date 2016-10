Megan Flom had 17 kills on Tuesday to lead Kenyon-Wanamingo to a 3-0 (25-4, 25-13, 25-12) victory over Triton.

Eight different Knights had at least one kill, while Mia Peterson had seven aces and 20 of the team's 33 assists. Kasey Dummer led K-W with 15 digs.