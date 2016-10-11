Girls Tennis: Cannon Falls second at 1A tournament
Mia Holscher got the only singles win of the day for Cannon Falls, but it was enough for the Bombers to win their Section 1A semifinal match, 4-3, against Stewartville on Monday. But Cannon Falls' run stopped there as Rochester Lourdes ended the Bombers' team season with a 7-0 decision in the title match. The Eagles qualified for their 21-st-straight state tournament.
Holscher defeated Tiger Sydney Becker 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, which, combined with a sweep of doubles, gave the edge to Cannon Falls.
In doubles play, top Bombers pair Molly Rolfes and Bethany Nelson beat Rachel Schwalbach and Jessica Pedelty 6-4, 6-4, while No. 2 duo Taylor Jackson and Paige Miest took out Emma Dwire and Miah Mikel 6-1, 6-2. Iris French and Avrey Dicke completed the sweep over Tessa Lanzel and Ally Birch 6-1, 6-0.
Against Lourdes, Cannon Falls' Brooke Kimmes was the only Bomber to go three sets, falling 6-2, 3-6, 10-8 to Jane Spading.
Cannon Falls will begin the Section 1A individual tournament on Wednesday,