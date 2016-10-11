Volleyball: Bombers ninth at home tournament

Twenty teams descended on Cannon Falls on Saturday, and the host Bombers came away with a ninth-place finish in their own tournament.

Cannon Falls opened with a win over Richfield (25-8, 25-11) in pool play, but fell to New Prague (25-22, 24-26) on points. The Bombers turned around and beat Norwood-Young America (18-25, 25-13) on points to close pool play.

Losses to Plainview-Elgin-Millville (27-29, 25-17, 15-10) and Wabasha-Kellogg closed the tournament for Cannon Falls (25-20, 27-25).

Tatum Pickar had 84 digs over the five matches, while Kara Loeschke came up with six aces, 32 digs, 21 kills and 52 assists. Grace Hall led the team with 22 kills, and Olivia Thomley had 19 kills.

Cannon Falls (10-15) hosts Goodhue on Tuesday and Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday before closing the regular season on Oct. 18 at Kenyon-Wanamingo.