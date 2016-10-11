Volleyball: Goodhue loses four of five at Byron tournament

The Byron tournament was a tough one for Goodhue. The Wildcats came out of five Saturday matches with just one win, but it was over the host Bears.

Goodhue faced Triton (25-15, 21-25, 15-12), Visitation (25-18, 25-17) and Chisasgo Lakes (25-21, 25-13) in pool play, dropping all three.

In bracket play, the Wildcats opened with a loss to South St. Paul (25-19, 25-16) before ending the tournament on a positive note by beating Byron (25-15, 27-25).

Against the Bears, Sydney Lodermeier had four kills while Mariah Tipcke fed the offense with 17 assists. Haley Lexvold and Kate Opsahl each had four digs to lead the defense. Katie Pearson had three ace serves in the victory.

Goodhue (10-14) has two matches this week, with a trip to Cannon Falls on Tuesday and to Pine Island on Thursday. The Wildcats host Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Oct. 18 for the season finale.