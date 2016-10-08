Football: Knights fly by United South Central

K-W’s Dylan Craig runs down the field as a USC defender comes in for the tackle.

Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Jack Buelke scrambles in the backfield before finding Gavin Roosen for a 13-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of Friday’s Mid-Southeast West District game against United South Central. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

Facing off with United South Central in Mid-Southeast West District action, the Knights’ defense picked off Rebels’ quarterback Mitch Harpestad four times in the first half. On the other side of the ball, K-W passer Jack Beulke was 10 of 14 for 111 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, as part of a 47-15 victory.

On the opening drive, Beulke made his first big aerial connection, hitting Gavin Roosen for a 13-yard touchdown pass at the 8-minute, 56-second mark. Then on USC’s ensuing drive, Roosen came up with an interception, giving the Knights the ball back at the Rebels’ 31-yard line. Five plays later, Beulke found Matthew Houglum for a 20-yard score.

Another USC drive, another K-W interception when Cole Johnson snatched the ball in the air before being brought down at the Rebels’ 39-yard line. The Knights’ drive was on the brink at 4th-and-10, but that didn’t matter to Beulke and Roosen as they connected on a 29-yard touchdown with 3:25 left in the first quarter.

USC got a brief glimmer of hope when Harpestad found Keenan Biddle with a 16-yard touchdown pass before K-W responded with a 12-play 55-yard drive that had two fourth-down conversions, including a 4-yard touchdown toss from Beulke to Houglum.

Not one to be held down for long, Calvin Steberg got the Knights in the end zone twice before halftime. The first came on a 14-yard touchdown run to make it 35-7. Then with 49 seconds remaining before intermission, Steberg put the ball in the air on a halfback pass, connecting with Roosen for a 55-yard score to help make it a 41-7 K-W lead at halftime.

The Knights got running time underway midway through the third when Bradley Kish scored on an 8-yard run.

USC scored once more, with 2:40 remaining, when Zach Niebuhr ran in a 2-yard touchdown.

Roosen finished with 129 yards and three touchdowns on six catches, and Steberg led the Knights’ rushing attack with 111 yards on 19 carries. Kish added 33 rushing yards on six attempts.

Next Friday, K-W (5-0 West, 5-1) makes the trek to Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton. The Bulldogs will come into the game at 4-2 after dismantling Bethlehem Academy 43-14 in Week 6.