Football: Cannon Falls overwhelms Lake City

Moments after becoming the first girl to score a point in program history, Cannon Falls kicker Brooke Kimmes eyes the ball for a practice kick on the sideline during the Bombers' 52-6 victory over Lake City on Friday at John Burch Park. . (Republican Eagle photo by Kyle Stevens)

Lake City's Mitch Marien looks for room to run during the Tigers' 52-6 loss to Cannon Falls on Friday night at John Burch Park. Marien had 39 total yards of offense in the loss. (Republican Eagle photo by Kyle Stevens)

Cannon Falls' Brooke Kimmes attempts an extra point during the Bombers' 52-6 victory over Lake City on Friday at John Burch Park. Kimmes made the kick, and became the first girl to score a point in program history. (Republican Eagle photo by Kyle Stevens)

Cannon Falls Mason Hofstedt breaks into the open field on Friday against Lake City at John Burch Park. Hofstedt rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns in the Bombers' 52-6 victory. (Republican Eagle photo by Kyle Stevens)

CANNON FALLS – After starting the season 1-3, Cannon Falls entered its homecoming game off a win over Byron. With a chance to get to .500, the Bombers took it to Lake City, 52-6, to even their record at 4-4, and good chance to maintain the No. 2 seed in Section 1AAA.

“We've been focusing on three things: blocking, tackling and ball control. And every game it's getting better and better,” said Cannon Falls head coach Josh Hofstedt. “We know we're a good team and we have talent. We have a nice plan to make a good showing in the playoffs. Our focus is to keep getting better at those three things and make a run.”

All three phases of that plan were on display Friday night at John Burch Park. There was a hiccup early with a lost fumble, but the Bombers took the ball right back with a Jake Christenson interception. The ensuing drive did not result in points, but the Cannon Falls defense was stout all night.

Once the Bombers got the ball back a third time, Mason Hofstedt made the Tigers pay. A 4-yard run on first down preceded a 45-yard touchdown run that Mason ran untouched. The PAT was no good, but the 6-0 lead with 3 minutes, 34 seconds to play in the first felt as safe as a double-digit advantage.

After Lake City punted again, Hofstedt finished a five-play drive with a 40-yard score with 12 seconds left in the opening frame.

And that gave way to a PAT that ended in history.

With one yell of a coach's instruction, all 5-foot-4 of junior Brooke Kimmes ran onto the field. It was her second point-after attempt in two weeks, but this time Kimmes became the first girl in school history to score a point on the football field.

“My friend Andrew Ayers mentioned that there wasn't really a kicker, so I figured I would try it being on the dance team and kicking all the time. I thought I might as well try,” Kimmes said. “We went out, I enjoyed it, and we did it all summer. It was good to know I made it. It wasn't my best kick, but I made it.”

And she did it in front of the large, homecoming crowd.

“I did it (last week) so I knew what it was like (on the field), but it was a lot more nerve-wracking because there's a lot more people here than usual,” Kimmes said.

Minutes later, Mason ran in his third score from 23-yards out, and the rout was on.

“We decided we have to make the game simpler and work on those three things,” Mason said. “And it all clicked tonight.”

Mason finished with 253 yards on 20 carries and added his fourth touchdown in the third quarter. And that was enough to out-do his father.

“They were just giving me a hard time because 19 years ago on homecoming I ran for 200 yards,” Josh said, with a passing assistant noting Mason's total was higher.

Liam Franken also had a rushing touchdown, following Mason's third on a 4-yard plunge that made it 25-0 Bombers.

With 3:03 to play in the first half, Chase Reber hit Carlton Lindow for a 36-yard touchdown on a play fake that left Lindow all alone in the defensive backfield. Reber also had a sneak for a score in the third.

Parker Schurhammer and Marc Kjos connected for a 7-yard touchdown that ended up being the only points for Lake City. That came at 1:04 of the third.

The final points were from Cannon Falls backup quarterback Brodie Hansen on a 19-yard touchdown run, and a two-point conversion pass to Matt Katterjohn.

As a team, the Bombers finished with 461 yards rushing, with additional yardage coming from Hayden Strain (7-56), Franken (6-38) and others. The Tigers finished with 176 total yards, but were held to 76 and one first down in the first half.

Schurhammer led Lake City with 58 yards on 10 carries, and Kjos hit 8 of 15 passes for 68 yards, 24 of which went to Alan Hanson on two targets.

Next week, the Tigers (1-5) will face Stewartville at home. The Bombers (3-3) host Kasson-Mantorville.