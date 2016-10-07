Football: Goodhue blitzes Hayfield

In a bizarre sequence of events, Friday’s game was played in two different locations. With 27 seconds to go before halftime and the Wildcats ahead 28-0, the lights at Goodhue’s field went out. After a lenghty delay, the two teams drove eight miles south on Highway 58 to Zumbrota to finish the contest.

Huemann scored the first two touchdowns of the game, on runs of 5 and 10 yards that came within the first seven minutes of play. Wildcats quarterback Jack Gadient, who hit all 12 of his passes for 110 yards, threw his only touchdown pass of the game to Casey Ryan with 2 minutes, 43 seconds left on the first-quarter clock.

Bailee O’Reilly scored at 8:51 of the second quarter for a 28-0 lead, and Huemann hit pay dirt for a final time with 5 seconds left before halftime. Caleb O’Reilly’s 3-yard run closed the game with 6:21 to play.

Huemann also had a two-point conversion run after his second touchdown, and totaled 121 yards on the ground on 13 carries. Mariano Bigalk had three carries for 39 yards and was 3-for-4 on PATs. Ryan Schoenfelder had a team-high four receptions for 35 yards, and Bigalk had two catches for 28 yards.

Goodhue (5-1) has two key games left, including a Week 7 tilt against Lewiston-Altura (4-2), which is coming off a 49-8 victory over Wabasha-Kellogg on Friday.