Football: Z-M holds on to beat Chatfield

In the end, Zumbrota-Mazeppa didn’t need it. But it was close enough that the two touchdowns wiped out by penalties could have made life much easier for the Cougars in a 27-20 victory over Chatfield.

Caden Steffen and Jacob Bennett each had rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, pushing Z-M to a 14-0 lead.

The Gophers responded in the second quarter on a Kyle Nosbisch run, but Isaiah Stueber and Jacob Niebuhr connected for a 94-yard touchdown pass with 1 minute, 57 seconds left in the second quarter for a 20-7 advantage. Then, with 53 seconds on the clock in the first half, Steffen scored again, adding a 6-yard run to his 55-yarder earlier.

Dillon Bance hit Parker Flossum for two second-half touchdowns, but Chatfield could not come all the way back. And if not for flags, the nail biting would have been unnecessary. In the third quarter, the Cougars had an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Robvon Jackson, and a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown by Niebuhr both wiped out by penalty.

Steuber finished 9-for-22 for 210 yards and two interceptions, with Niebuhr doing the bulk of the damage on three catches for 132 yards. Steffen had 74 of the team’s 77 rushing yards.

Z-M (5-1) hosts St. Charles (3-3) next Friday. In Week 6, the Saints fell 54-32 to Triton.