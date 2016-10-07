Football: Dover-Eyota runs away from Pine Island

Brady Williams accounted for the only two touchdowns of the first half before his Dover-Eyota Eagles and Pine Island combined for 62 second-half points in a 49-27 D-E victory Friday night.

Twice Pine Island pulled the game within eight points, first with Brady Braaten’s two-yard run with 4 minutes, 50 seconds left in the third quarter. After the Eagles scored on Brady Williams’ run, Braaten again made it a one-score game with 16 seconds left in the third.

But over the next six minutes, D-E had touchdown runs of 34, from Williams, 24, from Isaac Bushman, and 65 yards, from Keaton Schaefer.

Pine Island’s Keegan Majerus stopped the bleeding with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Josh Milbrandt, but the damage was done.

Braaten had a game-high 138 rushing yards on 25 attempts, but the Eagles held Majerus to 14 completions in 30 attempts for 152 yards and two interceptions. Derek Fall had three receptions for 59 yards, and Joe Bauer caught two balls for 18 yards and had an 80-yard kick return for a touchdown in the second quarter.

The Panthers (3-3) have lost three of four and will head to Dodge Center to face Triton next week. The Cobras whipped St. Charles, 54-32, in Week 6.