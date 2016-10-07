Football: ACGE gets best of Randolph

Andrew Wenstrom had Randolph rolling early on, but his injury forced Joey Erickson to come on in relief. But both quarterbacks had it going on Friday, but the Rockets’ defense could not get a key stop in a 36-33 loss to Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons.

Wenstrom was 4-for-5 for 45 yards and a touchdown, along with 38 yards rushing, before leaving the game. Erickson threw three touchdowns in his backup role. Grant Otte was a big target, catching six balls for 110 yards and a score, while Carsyn Gunderson had two touchdowns on four catches that covered 104 yards.

Randolph (1-5) will look to get back on the winning track at home next week against Lyle-Pacelli (0-6). The Athletics are coming off a 77-0 loss to Lanesboro in Week 6.