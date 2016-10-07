Search
    Cross-Country: ZM/KW 11th at Ev Berg

    By resports Today at 5:14 p.m.

    Both the Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo cross-country teams finished in 11th place at the Ev Berg Invitational Thursday in Owatonna.

    The girls, led by Skyler Jacobson (57th place, 22 minutes, 2.5 seconds) finished with 306 team points. Rosemount won the girls' team title with 57 points, followed by Rochester Century's 69 and Eastview's 119.

    After Jacobson, Tess Hokanson (59th, 22:05.5), Lauren Berg (60th, 22:11.1), Maddie Patterson (65th, 22:32.7) and Brandi Remond (70th, 23:19.2) each scored for ZM/KW.

    The ZM/KW boys scored 355 points, thanks to Ben Erickson (69th, 20:07.6), Tyler Stene (70th, 20:28.1), Garrett Grove (71st, 20:48.7), Ben Knowlton (72nd, 20:56.0) and Cooper Utley (73rd, 21:26.0).

    Rosemount also won the boys' team title with 43, holding off Northfield (89) and Rochester Century (102).  

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
