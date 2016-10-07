Cross-Country: Cannon Falls girls seventh, boys ninth

At the Trinity invitational Thursday at the Dakota County fairgrounds in Farmington, the Cannon Falls girls' cross-country team placed seventh out of 10 teams while the Bomber boys placed ninth out of 13 teams.

Girls

Sophie Epps finished in the top 10 for the Bombers with a ninth-place time of 20 minutes, 0.3 seconds, leading Cannon Falls to 163 team points. Visitation was the team champion with 42 points, and South St. Paul's Star Costa was the top individual runner in 18:37.0.

Following Epps for the Bombers was Amanda Wulf (36th, 22:38.0), Kristina Allen (37th, 22:38.9), Casey Vagts (38th, 22:40.9) and Brett Hanson (43rd, 23:14.3).

Boys

Cannon Falls had a pair of runners in the top 40 on the way to 238 team points. Host Trinity at River Ridge held off Nova Classical for the team title 38-41, and Nova's Lucas Mueller was the top runner for the boys in 16:27.0.

James Watson was the Bombers' top runner (32nd, 18:59.5), followed by Erwin Strelow (35th, 19:13.7). Vinnie Davisson (44th, 19:30.3), Cobie Vagts (48th, 19:36.4) and Jacob Wulf (79th, 21:37.1) also scored points for Cannon Falls.