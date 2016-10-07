Cross-Country: Panther boys third at L-A

For the second straight meet, the Pine Island boys' cross-country team placed third after competing in the Lewiston-Altura Ole Olmstead Invitational on Thursday.

Jack Williams was the Panthers' top performer with a fifth-place time of 17 minutes, 22.8 seconds. Following Williams was Logan Meurer (20th, 18:12.7), Danny Langworthy (30th, 18:41.4), Evan Goplen (35th, 19:09.3) and Andy Kroll (42nd, 19:34.5).

Pine Island's team score of 132 was bested only by La Crescent (41) and Plainview-Elgin-Millville (74). Taking top honors individually was La Crescent's Zach Emery in 16:13.8.

Girls

Jocasta Adelsman was the Pine Island girls' team's No. 1 runner on Thursday, placing 18th in 21:04.5.

As a team, Pine Island placed seventh out of 11 teams with 196 points. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central won with 34 points, holding off Dover-Eyota (70) and Rochester Lourdes (83).

After Adelsman, Josselyn Lindahl (34th, 22:08.5), Alyssa Rauk (36th, 22:12.5), Annika Adelsman (41st, 22:42.3) and Julianne O'Reilly (67th, 32:18.8) also contributed to the Panthers' team efforts.

Running the top individual time in L-A was Lourdes' Lauryn Renier in 20:02.4.

Tuesday

Pine Island, Goodhue at Chatfield invite

The Pine Island boys' cross-country team finished third in the Chatfield invitational, finishing as the top area team Tuesday at Chosen Valley Country Club.

With a combined time of 97 minutes, 11.1 seconds, the Panthers were led by Jack Williams, who placed fifth overall in 17:52.9. Following him was Logan Meurer (ninth, 19:16.7), Danny Langworthy (12th, 19:39.0), Evan Goplen (17th, 20:00.0) and Garrett Bates (24th, 20:22.5).

Rochester Area Home School won the meet with a team time of 94:41.0, followed by Blooming Prairie in 96:24.7.

Goodhue placed seventh out of eight schools with a time of 114:48.2. Derek Alpers was the top runner with a time of 21:21.2, good for 36th overall. Zach Smith (43rd, 21:35.6), Aidan Kreisler (65th, 22:52.6), Kelby Heitman (66th, 22:54.3) and Christian Chavez (82nd, 26:04.5) also competed for the Wildcats.

Wabasha-Kellogg's Nick Meyer finished first overall in 17:18.7.

Girls

Lanesboro/Fillmore Central snuck by Stewartville to take top honors in the girls' race at the Chatfield invitational. L/FC had a total time of 109:39.2, beating Stewartville by 17.8 seconds. Rochester Area Home School was third at 110:40.8 and Pine Island was fourth at 116:03.7.

Josselyn Lindahl was the Panthers' top finisher (11th, 22:05.5), with Jocasta Adelsman (13th, 22:13.2), Alyssa Rauk (21st, 23:36.0), Annika Adelsman (23rd, 23:50.0) and Sawyer Gorman (27th, 24:19.0) adding to the team's efforts.

Goodhue finished in eighth place at 143:45.6, thanks to Abby Johnsgaard (43rd, 25:36.5), Cassie Voth (49th, 26:28.2), Heather Lingbeck (63rd, 29:47.5), Briann Westerberg (65th, 30:25.9) and Krista Gadient (66th, 31.27.5).

The top runner of the meet was Stewartville's Abby Orvis, who finished with a time of 19:55.9.