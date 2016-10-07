Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Volleyball: Lourdes drops Pine Island in four

    By resports Today at 3:49 p.m.

    Down a set, Pine Island came back to even its match with Rochester Lourdes on Thursday. But the Eagles proved to have the hotter hand down the stretch as Lourdes grabbed a 3-1 (25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16) win over the Panthers.

    Eliza Warneke (10 kills) and Avri Kundert (five kills) provided the Pine Island offense, with Nicole Fall facilitating the attack with 15 assists. Warneke also had five blocks.

    The Panthers (5-11) will look to snap a five-match losing streak at the Byron tournament on Saturday.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolVolleyballPine Island Panthers
    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement
    randomness