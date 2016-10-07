Volleyball: Lourdes drops Pine Island in four

Down a set, Pine Island came back to even its match with Rochester Lourdes on Thursday. But the Eagles proved to have the hotter hand down the stretch as Lourdes grabbed a 3-1 (25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-16) win over the Panthers.

Eliza Warneke (10 kills) and Avri Kundert (five kills) provided the Pine Island offense, with Nicole Fall facilitating the attack with 15 assists. Warneke also had five blocks.

The Panthers (5-11) will look to snap a five-match losing streak at the Byron tournament on Saturday.