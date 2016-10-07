Search
    Volleyball: K-W pushes streak to 12 with win over Lake City

    By resports Today at 3:46 p.m.

    Kenyon-Wanamingo's march to the postseason continued on Thursday with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-13) over Lake City.

    The Knights were led by Mara Quam's 12 kills, two aces and 13 digs. Megan Flom added seven kills, with Mia Peterson giving out 21 of the team's 35 assists.

    No individual stats were available for Lake City at press time.

    Riding a 12-match winning streak, K-W (25-1) will host Triton on Tuesday and head to Rochester Lourdes on Thursday. The Tigers (6-10) will be in Cannon Falls for a tournament on Saturday, with Hayfield coming to town on Tuesday.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
