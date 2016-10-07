Search
    Girls Tennis: Lake City's team season ends

    By resports Today at 3:37 p.m.

    Lake City swept doubles play on Thursday against Winona Cotter, but the Ramblers lost just five games in singles to end the Tigers' team season with a 4-3 victory in the Section 1A playoffs.

    Kasi Cronin and Ashley Thieren won 6-0, 3-6, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Emma Brunkow and Renae Harvey had to battle in the second, but won 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 2 doubles. At the third pairing, Sam Henning and Hailey Meincke cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win.

    The individual section tournament begins Oct. 12.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
