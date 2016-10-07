Girls Tennis: Lake City's team season ends
Lake City swept doubles play on Thursday against Winona Cotter, but the Ramblers lost just five games in singles to end the Tigers' team season with a 4-3 victory in the Section 1A playoffs.
Kasi Cronin and Ashley Thieren won 6-0, 3-6, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Emma Brunkow and Renae Harvey had to battle in the second, but won 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 2 doubles. At the third pairing, Sam Henning and Hailey Meincke cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win.
The individual section tournament begins Oct. 12.