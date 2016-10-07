Search
    Boys Soccer: Lake City wins shortened game over K-M

    By resports Today at 3:33 p.m.

    Lightning shortened the game, but that was just fine by Lake City as the Tigers came away with a 2-1 win over Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday.

    “(It was) a fantastic and exciting game with both teams playing to win,” said Lake City head coach Patrick Palmer. “Lake City's defense helped keep K-M's score low, but there were a number of drives by K-M's Max Kundert that had us biting our nails. We wish them the best of luck in their post-season play and look forward to playing them again next year.”

    The Tigers (5-7-3) are on a four-game unbeaten streak that they will take into the Section 1A playoffs that begin Tuesday.

