A tough-fought first set went to Hayfield, and the Vikings rolled from there in a 3-0 (26-24, 25-14, 25-16) victory over Goodhue on Thursday.

Sydney Lodermeier had eight of the Wildcats' 13 kills while Mariah Tipcke had all 13 assists for Goodhue along with a team-high seven digs.

The Wildcats (9-10) will be in Byron for a tournament on Saturday with two road matches coming next week.