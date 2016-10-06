Volleyball: K-W sweeps Pine Island

For the 20th time this season, Kenyon-Wanamingo won a three-set match. On Tuesday, it was against Pine Island, and with relative ease. The Knights won 25-12, 25-19, 25-8.

Megan Flom paced K-W with 13 kills, with Mara Quam right behind with 12. Mia Peterson ran the offense with 22 assists and five ace serves. Kasey Dummer had 23 digs for the Knights.

Eliza Warneke led the Panthers with six kills and four blocks, while Jordan Brehmer had a team-high nine digs.

K-W (24-1) has three home matches over its final four, including Thursday's contest against Lake City. Pine Island (5-10) will be on the road for four of its last six matches, with a trip to Rochester to face Lourdes coming on Thursday.