    Volleyball: Byron bests Goodhue

    By resports Today at 10:24 a.m.

    Goodhue's impressive three-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday with a 3-0 loss to Byron. The Wildcats battled back after a 25-14 loss in the first set, but the Bears were able to fend off Goodhue with 25-20 and 25-23 wins in the final two sets.

    Sydney Lodermeier had a team-high nine kills for the Wildcats. Mariah Tipcke's 20 set assists were a Goodhue best with Haley Lexvold's 25 digs leading the way.

    The Wildcats will be back in Byron for a tournament on Saturday, but will host Hayfield on Thursday before making the trip.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
