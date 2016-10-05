Volleyball: Byron bests Goodhue

Goodhue's impressive three-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday with a 3-0 loss to Byron. The Wildcats battled back after a 25-14 loss in the first set, but the Bears were able to fend off Goodhue with 25-20 and 25-23 wins in the final two sets.

Sydney Lodermeier had a team-high nine kills for the Wildcats. Mariah Tipcke's 20 set assists were a Goodhue best with Haley Lexvold's 25 digs leading the way.

The Wildcats will be back in Byron for a tournament on Saturday, but will host Hayfield on Thursday before making the trip.