Girls Tennis: Lake City ends regular season with loss to Stewartville

Lake City picked up a pair of doubles wins, but Stewartville came away with the 5-2, Hiawatha Valley League victory on Monday.

Tigers Kasi Cronin and Ashley Thieren beat Rachel Schwalbach and Jessica Pedelty 7-5, 6-4, to grab a win at No. 1 singles. Later, Emma Brunkow and Renae Harvey took down Emma Dwire nd Ally Birch 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 for Lake City's second win.

The Tigers continue their season on Thursday in Winona with the Section 1A team tournament.

resports The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. sports@republican-eagle.com (651) 301-7878