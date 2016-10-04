Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Girls Tennis: Lake City ends regular season with loss to Stewartville

    By resports Today at 4:14 p.m.

    Lake City picked up a pair of doubles wins, but Stewartville came away with the 5-2, Hiawatha Valley League victory on Monday.

    Tigers Kasi Cronin and Ashley Thieren beat Rachel Schwalbach and Jessica Pedelty 7-5, 6-4, to grab a win at No. 1 singles. Later, Emma Brunkow and Renae Harvey took down Emma Dwire nd Ally Birch 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 for Lake City's second win.

    The Tigers continue their season on Thursday in Winona with the Section 1A team tournament.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolgirls tennisLake City Tigers
    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement
    randomness