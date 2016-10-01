Football: Goodhue dulls Kingsland

Goodhue needed little time to break down Kingsland on Friday, stomping the winless Knights 42-0 on Friday in a Mid-Southeast East District game.

Five different Wildcats scored, and all came in the first half. Mason Huemann (6-yard run) and Ben Opsahl (26-yard recetpion from Jack Gadient) made it 14 in the first quarter. In the second, Casey Ryan had scoring runs of 4 and 1 yards, with Lucas Tomforde catching a 7-yard pass from Gadient. Mariano Bigalk put the icing on top with a 4-yard touchdown on Gadient’s third passing touchdown.Kinglsand finished with 65 yards of total offense, while three Goodhue players eclipsed that mark. Gadient hit on 6 of 9 passes for 83 yards, Huemann’s 15 carries went for 118 yards, and Kaleb O’Reilly had 74 yards on 18 runs.