Football: Cannon Falls staves off Byron

Cannon Falls built a 26-point lead through three quarters, then held on as Byron made a furious comeback. But the Bombers never let go, coming away with a 30-24 Southeast Red District victory on Friday.

With 6 minutes, 16 seconds left in the first quarter, Chase Reber opened Cannon Falls’ scoring with a 2-yard run. Byron answered with a Mike Coble 1-yard run and, with the PAT, gave the Bears a 7-6 lead. The Bombers did not convert a point after all night, but it ended up not mattering.In the second, Reber added two more scoring runs, the first of 1 yard at 6:50 and the second with 9 seconds left in the half.Mason Hofstedt, who had 176 yards on 20 carries, had a 27-yard touchdown with 8:24 left in the third. Logan Hofstedt then ran back an interception 58 yards for Cannon Falls’ final score.Sean LaPlante hit a 36-yard field goal with 9:39 left in the game, but Byron had trouble getting going from there. Nick Banfield caught a 5-yard touchdown from Coble at 2:01, and Caden Blazing added a 1-yard touchdown run at 1:07, but the Bombers cleared the clock for the win.Reber finished with a perfect night, hitting on all six passes for 83 yards while also rushing for 29 yards on seven carries.