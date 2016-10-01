Football: K-W thumps Medford

Up 33-0 at halftime, Kenyon-Wanamingo didn’t need to do much in the second half. The Knights added 14 more points for good measure, whipping Medford, 47-0, in the process.

K-W opened the Mid-Southeast West District game with two first-quarter scores. Jack Buelke hit Gavin Roosen for a 24-yard score with 7 minutes, 10 seconds remaining in the first. Calvin Steberg then covered 17 yards on his scoring run to make it 14-0 with 2:45 to go.Beulke and Steberg then hooked up in the second on a 3-yard pass while Steberg kept the ball on the ground for his second rushing score with 3:58 to play in the half. Buelke then connected with Steberg with 85 seconds to play in the second for a 62-yard touchdown.Bradley Kish and Hunter Burow had an interception return and a run, respectively, go for scores in the second half.Steberg finished with 102 yards rushing while Beulke missed just one of his eight passes for 179 yards. Roosen was the leading receiver for the Knights, hauling in four balls for 106 yards.