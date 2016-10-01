Football: Spring Grove dominates Randolph

Facing one of the two best teams in the state, Randolph was overmatched from the beginning. Spring Grove was up 51-0 at half, and went home with a 66-21 victory on Friday.

Andrew Wenstrom had two touchdown passes in the third quarter to get the Rockets on the board, with both connections going to Grant Otte. Trent Egland had the final points of the game on a 1-yard run.Wenstrom finished with 211 yards on 20 of 30 passing with one interception and touchdown throws of 58 and 50 yards. Otte had eight catches for 134 yards. Wenstrom and Justin Wille each had 40 rushing yards in the loss.Alex Folz hit 11 of 21 passes for the Lions, totaling 214 yards with two touchdowns. Folz scored three times on the ground, with his 92 yards coming on 10 carries. Chase Grinde had six receptions for 116 yards, and had a 42-yard touchdown run. Cullan Patterson ran the ball 11 times for second-ranked Spring Grove, covering 122 yards with one touchdown.