Football: PEM zooms past Lake City

What looked like a barn burner early one slowed down somewhat. But there was still time for Plainview-Elgin-Millville to hammer the gas late as the Bulldogs slugged Lake City, 42-26, in a Southeast Red District game on Friday.

Both teams scored twice in the first quarter, trading touchdowns as the Tigers came away with a 14-13 lead after 12 minutes. Eddy Martinez caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Meyer at 6:20 with Lake City responding with Parker Schurhammer’s 8-yard run at 1:48.Tysen Schmidt’s 69-yard run put the Bulldogs back on top at 0:37, but Schurhammer closed the quarter with a 10-yard run with Mitch Marien connecting with Brennan Rothgarn on the two-point conversion.In the second, Derrick Cannon caught Meyer’s second touchdown pass, a 14-yard score that made it 21-14 PEM. Schurhammer’s third touchdown came on a pass from Marc Kjos with 43 seconds left in the first half.Joe Miller had the only touchdown of the third on a 31-yard run. Marien caught a 6-yard score from Kjos at 5:35 of the fourth, but Cannon returned the ensuing kick 92 yards for a score. Miller’s 1-yard run closed the scoring with 2:17 to play.Miller’s 130 yards was a game-high, with Schurhammer going for 91 yards on 17 carries. Kjos hit 10 of 16 passes for 95 yards with Marien snagging six balls for 53 yards. Schurhammer also had 10 tackles, including three for a loss.