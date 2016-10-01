Football: St. Charles solves Pine Island in big win

It took a while for St. Charles to figure out Pine Island, but once the Saints did, it was bad news for the Panthers in Friday’s 39-20 Southeast White District victory.

St. Charles opened the scoring with 8 minutes, 40 seconds on the first-quarter clock when Nolan Boice hit Ryan McCormick for a 31-yard score. Pine Island’s Keegan Majerus countered almost five minutes laterwith a 1-yard touchdown run that gave the Panthers a 7-6 lead.But the second quarter completely changed the complexion of the game as the Saints exploded for 21 points. Parker Wendt had a 26-yard score at 10:52, followed by Boice running for a 10-yard touchdown at2:46. Pine Island finally got back on the board with Brady Braaten’s 2-yard run, but Hunter Spitzer broke free for a 52-yard run with 40 seconds left in the half for a 27-23 St. Charles lead.Spitzer then added a 7-yard score in the third, and Sam Holtz a 20-yard run later in the same quarter.The Panthers final score came with 7:20 left in the game on Braaten’s 6-yard run.The Saints’ 399 yards rushing were more than Pine Island managed in total offense (330), and St. Charles added 59 through the air on Boice’s 4-for-6 night. Spitzer had 168 yards on 16 carries, with Wendt adding 107 on 17. Holtz chipped in 87 yards on 11 rushes.Majerus took to the air often, hitting receivers 16 times in 41 chances for 147 yards, but with four interceptions. Braaten crossed the century mark with 112 yards on 15 carries, while Josh Milbrandt totaled 100 yards on just five receptions.