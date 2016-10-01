Football: Caledonia hands Z-M first loss

ZUMBROTA — The battle between Caledonia and host Zumbrota-Mazeppa, two unbeaten, top-10 teams in the Southeast White District, was looked at as a measuring stick for both teams. The Warriors haven’t been tested, and the Cougars are a team on the rise that had already doubled its victory total from 2015.

And through one quarter on Friday, it was the fight everyone hoped it would be. But then Caledonia stepped out of the phone booth and showed why they are the top-ranked team in Class 2A on its way to a 47-0 victory.A couple of short drives greeted the packed house at Z-M High School, and both teams came up with interceptions that both hoped would swing momentum. But it wasn’t until the Warriors got the ball back on a fumble recovery with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the opening frame that the world-beaters that the teams has been known as came out for good.On a short field, Caledonia capitalized with two Ben McCabe runs, the final one for a 3-yard touchdown. The PAT hit the right upright, but that was about the last mistake that the Warriors could possible regret.The Cougars ran four plays as the game passed into the second quarter, and Caledonia’s grip on the game tightened.Over nine plays the Warriors covered 80 yards, the last 27 of which went from quarterback Owen King’s hand to Andrew Goergen’s arms for a touchdown. A three-and-out followed for Z-M, and King would connect with Jordan Burg for a 24-yard score that capped a four-play, 42-yard drive.Burg, not too winded from his six-point play, intercepted Isaiah Stueber on the third play of the Cougars’ next drive, and ran 39 yards for Caledonia’s third touchdown in less than 12 minutes.Another Z-M turnover, a fumble at the Warriors’ 8-yard line that came after Caden Steffen hit Jacob Niebuhr for a 55-yard completion, turned into Caledonia’s final score of the first half, a 55-yard answer from King to Alex Goergen.Austin Werner hit two field goals in the second half, and the Caledonia defense capped off the night by recovering a fumble in the end zone with 6:40 left on the clock to put the stamp on its victory.King finished 12 of 21 for 179 yards while McCabe added 199 yards on 28 carries. Alex Goergen had 70 yards on two catches with Andrew Goergen going for 52 yards on five grabs.Stueber and Steffen each had 55 yards passing, but Stueber hit just 3 of 28 passes. Maverick Jackson had three yards on one carry, but Z-M finisehd with minus-13 yards rushing.