Cross-Country: Area teams compete at ZM/KW invite

ZUMBROTA – Waseca was the big winner of the Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo invitational Thursday at Zumbrota Golf Club. The Bluejay boys won with a team score of 32, and the girls had little trouble securing a victory with 34 points.

Boys

Led by a 1-2 finish from Cole Streich and Brett Attenberger, Waseca fought off Rochester Lourdes (70) and Pine Island (84) for the boys' team title. Streich won with a time of 16 minutes, 22.8 seconds, followed by Attenberger's second-place time of 16:53.8.

Pine Island's Jack Williams (17:27.6), Evan Goplen (18:22.4) and Danny Langworthy (18:29.7) placed fifth, ninth and 10th, respectively. Following that trio in the team score was Logan Meurer (24th, 19:14.7) and Garrett Bates (36th, 19:57.7).

Cannon Falls finished in eighth with 196 points, thanks to James Watson (22nd, 19:07.4), Erwin Strelow (29th, 19:40.5), Vince Davisson (39th, 20:08.5), Cobie Vagts (45th, 20:31.0) and Tanner Schuttloffel (61st, 23:49.1).

Host ZM/KW was ninth with 199 as Garrett Grove (33rd, 19:56.2), Tyler Stene (35th, 19:57.5), Ben Erickson (37th, 19:58.5), Ben Knowlton (46th, 20:33.9) and Cole Haferman (48th, 20:41.2) helping out the cause.

Led by Derek Alpers (43rd, 20:21.0), Goodhue finished in 10th with a score of 284. Following Alpers was Zach Smith (55th, 21:12.3), Aidan Kreisler (59th, 21:50.5), Ryan Gorman (62nd, 23:58.1) and Christian Chavez (65th, 25:28.2).

Girls

Waseca had another 1-2 finish thanks to Kourtney Kusleth (19:14.2) and Abbe Dufault (19:55.9) as the Bluejays held off Lourdes (56) and Byron (88) for the team championship.

Sophie Epps had a top-five finish for Cannon Falls with a fourth-place time of 20:17.1, aiding the Bombers to a fourth-place score of 109. Following Epps was Kristina Allen (24th, 23:03.7), Amanda Wulf (26th, 23:07.5), Casey Vagts (27th, 23:10.5) and Brett Hanson (28th, 23:12.1).

ZM/KW was fifth as a team with 110 points. Skyler Jacobson (11th, 21:23.2), Tess Hokanson (16th, 22:05.3), Maddie Patterson (17th, 22:23.3), Brandi Remold (30th, 23:18.5) and Kallie Alders (36th, 23:33.2) contributed to the team score.

Josselyn Lindahl (13th, 21:31.8), Alyssa Rauk (22nd, 22:47.4), Annika Adelsman (23rd, 22:59.7), Ally Noll (32nd, 23:25.2) and Rachel Schutz (35th, 23:32.9) helped Pine Island to a sixth-place score of 125.

Goodhue rounded off the area teams with a ninth-place score of 233.

Leading the way was Madison Bartholomew (42nd, 24:32.2), followed by Emily Benrud (43rd, 24:41.0), Madison Betcher (48th, 24:48.4), Abby Johnsgaard (49th, 24:52.2) and Cassie Voth (51st, 25:30.5).