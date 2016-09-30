Girls Soccer: PIZM snaps losing skid against Lake City

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa ended a three-game losing streak on Thursday with a 4-0 Hiawatha Valley League win over Lake City at Pine Island.

Sami Clementson had a pair of goals for the Wildcats while Lauralee Eaton and Melaina Distad also put the ball in the net. At goalkeeper, Roslind Anderson came up with two saves in the PIZM shutout.

Isabel Dwelle came up with eight saves in the Tigers' loss.

PIZM (4-7-1, 4-1-0 HVL) travels to Henry Sibley today while Lake City (1-11-1, 1-4-1 HVL) travels to Schaeffer Academy on Tuesday.