Mabel-Canton's defense was too much for Randolph on Thursday as the Cougars extended the Rockets' losing streak to three with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-7) victory.

Jordyn Bey and Alyssa Whitson each had three kills for Randolph, while Grace Taylor led the team with four set assists. Whitson's nine digs were also best on the team.

The Rockets (2-9, 2-7 SEC) will take the next week off before playing in the St. Clair Tournament on Saturday.