Cannon Falls was able to bounce back on Thursday with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-17) win over Hiawatha Valley League opponent Triton, ending a three-game losing streak in the process.

Kara Loeschke had a team-high 18 assists, with Grace Hall leading with 10 kills. Tatum Pickar had 16 digs for the Bombers, while Rachel Huseth produced five ace serves.

Cannon Falls (8-11, 3-4 HVL) host Hayfield on Tuesday with a home tournament coming on Saturday.