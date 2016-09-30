Search
    Volleyball: Cannon Falls ends losing streak with win over Triton

    By resports Today at 3:08 p.m.

    Cannon Falls was able to bounce back on Thursday with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-17) win over Hiawatha Valley League opponent Triton, ending a three-game losing streak in the process.

    Kara Loeschke had a team-high 18 assists, with Grace Hall leading with 10 kills. Tatum Pickar had 16 digs for the Bombers, while Rachel Huseth produced five ace serves.

    Cannon Falls (8-11, 3-4 HVL) host Hayfield on Tuesday with a home tournament coming on Saturday.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
