Volleyball: Goodhue stays hot in win over Lourdes

Coming off a big, five-set victory over Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, Goodhue kept things going by dropping Rochester Lourdes, 3-1 (25-21, 25-15, 14-15, 25-15), on Thursday.

Sydney Lodermeier's 17 kills led the Wildcats, with Maddy Miller's six coming next. Mariah Tipcke had two ace serves and all 39 set assists for Goodhue, with Haley Lexvold (24), Tipcke (14) and Rachel Opsahl each digging up double-digit balls.

Goodhue (9-8, 3-3 HVL) will stay in conference play next week with a trip to Byron on Tuesday and a visit from Hayfield on Thursday.