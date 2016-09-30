Volleyball: Knights make a statement against Stewartville

Kenyon-Wanamingo's Mara Quam puts the ball up after a Stewartville serve during Thursday's HVL match at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School. The top-ranked Knights swept the seventh-ranked Tigers to remain undefeated in conference play. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

Kenyon-Wanamingo's Ally Peterson (right) hits around the Stewartville block for one of her nine digs in Thursday's HVL match at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)

KENYON – No matter the competition, no matter the ranking, Kenyon-Wanamingo will knock 'em down.

Since Sept. 20, the K-W volleyball team has been a perfect 9-0 and have knocked off ranked teams like Kasson-Mantorville (fifth in Class 2A), Hill-Murray (eighth, 2A), Rocori (third, 2A), Maple Lake (second, 2A) and Hayfield (10th, 1A).

And after Thursday, add seventh-ranked (2A) Stewartville to that list after a three-set Hiawatha Valley League sweep on Thursday, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15.

“I don't think I could be any happier,” K-W head coach Jen Nerison said of her team's play the past two weeks. “They just get so excited and have fun out there doing what they're doing. They're such a nice team. Good group of girls.

The Tigers have long been the standard bearers in the HVL, with 23 state appearances, four state championships and a coach in John Dzubay that became Minnesota's all-time wins leader Tuesday versus Lake City with career victory No. 885.

For the top-ranked Knights, this stretch of games was perfect to show they truly belong at the top of the HVL and at the top of Class 2A.

“Our team, we've played together for so many years and we compete really hard,” said senior middle hitter Megan Flom. “It's nice to play that competition and actually come out on top. It will prepare us for later on in the season.”

With two defensive-minded teams making points come at a premium all match, Stewartville seemed to have K-W's top two hitters – Mara Quam and Flom – covered. So the Knights were to Ally Peterson often, and the freshman delivered with nine kills along with 15 digs.

“Mia (Peterson) setting to me, Maddie (McCauley) setting to me, they placed 'em right where I wanted to go,” Ally said. “My teammates helped me know where to go to see the court better.”

Nerison added, “(Ally) normally doesn't play the back row – we had a girl out sick tonight – and I thought she did a nice job of stepping up. She's a calm, cool player. You can never tell when she's rattled. If she makes a mistake, she's not going to shy from it. She's going to come back in the next one and put it away for you.”

After winning the last four points of the first set, K-W looked like it would cruise to a second-set victory, up 17-11 after a Quam kill and a block. But thanks to five errors by the Knights, a block and a kill by Julianne Waugh, Stewartville scored seven straight to take a 18-17 lead.

The second set was tied as late as 21-21 before K-W put together another four-point run at the end of a set to take a 2-0 lead.

By the time the third set rolled around, Quam and Flom were finally able to find some open spots on the floor. And from there, the seniors took control.

“We had to be smart and keep staying aggressive,” Nerison said. “Megan Flom, she's a big hitter and they got super excited when they blocked her. But she kept going at it and that's what we talk about: Don't shy away. They're going to play great defense and they're going to be tough.”

Flom chimed in, “We made them move back and fourth and that opened up some holes.”

With Quam tallying a team-high 12 kills and Flom adding seven to go with three blocks, the Knights went ahead 16-6 and never saw the Tigers get closer than six points the rest of the way for the convincing sweep.

“The last few years, I think we've gone five with 'em, so it's nice to get it done in three,” Flom said.

Along with a team-high 19 set assists, Mia finished with seven kills and eight digs. Quam also led the team with 32 digs and an ace serve, libero Kasey Dummer came up with 28 digs, and McCauley wrapped up the night with 17 set assists, 14 digs, an ace serve and a block.

K-W (23-1, 6-0 HVL) travels to Pine Island on Tuesday, followed by home matches with Lake City on Thursday and Triton on Oct. 11.