LAKE CITY – Daynalyn Jostock is the dominant force for Lake City. And for good reason. She set the school's all-time kills record last week, and added 30 to her total in a 3-0 win over Pine Island on Thursday.

But for all the glitz and glamour that comes with being the big hitter, Jostock was merely a beneficiary of Julia Anderson's jaw-dropping display of defense against the Panthers. Anderson was everywhere. Digs are always mentioned, and defense is a big part of volleyball, but what Anderson did on Thursday was definition worthy.

With 30 digs in a three-set win, Anderson displayed athleticism and tenacity that comes with elite defensive play.

“Daynalyn's night was a direct result of Julia's defense tonight,” said Tigers head coach Kirk Thornton. “(Anderson) was so good tonight.”

It was evident early, when Lake City punished Pine Island, 25-7, to take a 1-0 match lead. Jostock had 10 kills in the set, but Anderson was omnipresent. The Panthers were getting chances, and good ones. Anderson just happened to have an arm or two that inevitably bounced the ball back to a teammate.

And, as evidenced by Jostock and Mackenzie Noll (11 kills), the digs were not just popped up. Thirty-seven times Abby Ziebell converted a set assist.

“This week, all we've worked on is defense,” Anderson said. “We've watched film, and have been going over stuff a lot. And it's paying off...It's been a work in progress. Tonight it just clicked.”

Everything continued into the second set as the Tigers took an 11-7 lead, and rode the defense and five more Jostock kills to a 25-19 decision.

The third set was much more competitive, thanks in large part to the Panthers finally finding some room. Avri Kundert, who had six kills, got the final point of a four-point run that pulled Pine Island within a point at 8-7. Eliza Warneke, atypically quiet with just two kills, tied the match 12-12, and a Lake City lift gave the Panthers the lead. But down 15-14, the Tigers got Jostock back in the game, and she responded with four kills. Two Morgan West aces, of her four in the match, helped Lake City roll off 10-straight points before closing out the 25-17 clincher on Jostock's 30th kill.

Pine Island (5-9, 1-5 HVL) will look to regroup on Tuesday at home, but it will be against top-ranked Kenyon-Wanamingo. Lake City visits the Knights on Thursday after a road match against Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday. It's a tough test for the Tigers, but they're coming off a dazzling performance.

“The first was the best set we've ever played,” Anderson said. “And that might be the best match, too.”