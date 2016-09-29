Volleyball: K-W passes ranked test against Hayfield

Two top-10 teams took the court on Tuesday when Class 2A's top team, Kenyon-Wanamingo, traveled to Class 1A's 10th-ranked team, Hayfield.

When the dust settled, double-digit kills from Mara Quam, Megan Flom and Ally Peterson gave the visiting Knights the boost they needed for a four-set Hiawatha Valley League win, 25-14, 25-11, 20-25, 25-13.

Quam led the way with 19 kills to go along with an ace serve and 25 digs while Flom finished with 18 kills, an ace serve, two blocks and seven digs. Peterson chipped in with 10 kills, an ace serve and 11 digs. Mia Peterson and Maddie McCauley came up with 35 and 14 set assists, respectively, and Kasey Dummer had a team-high 27 digs for K-W.

The Knights (22-1, 5-0 HVL) face another ranked foe on Thursday, hosting seventh-ranked (2A) Stewartville.