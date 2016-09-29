Volleyball: Short-handed Bombers fall against Lourdes

Missing two of its middle hitters due to injury and illness, short-handed Cannon Falls could not overcome Rochester Lourdes in a four-set Hiawatha Valley League loss, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20.

Grace Hall had a Bomber-best 11 kills, and Kara Loeschke finished with 10 kills and 14 set assists. Molly Bowen had nine kills and 17 digs, and Tatum Pickar had a team-high 30 digs. Rachel Huseth tallied 18 set assists, three ace serves and 16 digs. Cannon Falls (7-11, 2-4 HVL) returns home to face Triton on Thursday.

