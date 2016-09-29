Volleyball: Pine Island swept by Byron

Payton Stier led the way for Byron with 15 kills and 11 digs, helping the Bears take care of Pine Island in straight sets for a Hiawatha Valley League win Tuesday, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21.

Eliza Warneke had eight kills, three digs and three blocks for the Panthers while Avri Kundert finished with five kills, four digs, one block and an ace serve. Sydney Andrist tallied 11 set assists, and Katelyn Kennedy capped of the night for Pine Island with seven digs, three kills and two set assists.

The Panthers (5-8, 1-4 HVL) head to Pine Island on Thursday.