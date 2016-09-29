Volleyball: Goodhue stuns Kasson-Mantorville in five

Going up two sets, an upset seemed certain for Goodhue against Kasson-Mantorville, Class 2A's fifth-ranked team. Then, the KoMets stormed back to bring the match to a fifth set, taking the momentum along the way.

But, the Wildcats' managed to complete the shocking victory, taking a little longer then they had hoped, for the Hiawatha Valley League win Tuesday in Kasson, 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 15-25, 15-12.

Sydney Lodermeier was Goodhue's top attacker with 11 kills along with a block and four digs. In the back row, Haley Lexvold kept the ball going with 37 digs and two ace serves, and Mariah Tipcke and Rachel Opsahl had 18 and 14 digs, repectively. Tipcke also had 37 set assists and an ace serve in the victory.

The Wildcats (8-8, 2-3 HVL) are at home Thursday against Rochester Lourdes.