    Volleyball: Randolph drops SEC match to Grand Meadow

    By resports Today at 2:02 p.m.

    After dropping the first set, things continued to be a struggle for Randolph on Tuesday in a three-set Southeast Conference loss to Grand Meadow, 25-19, 25-13, 25-9.

    Alyssa Whitson accounted for 12 of the Rockets' 20 kills while also adding four digs and an ace serve. Grace Taylor added nine set assists, six digs and three ace serves, and Andrew Splichal and Mackenzie Ehlers had six digs each in the loss.

    Randolph (2-8, 2-6 SEC) finish off a three-game homestand Thursday against Mabel-Canton.

    resports
    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 
    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
